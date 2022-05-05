‘Rab ne bana di jodi’: Dwarf couple weds in Bihar, hundreds gather to catch a glimpse

File Photo

People of Bhagalpur's Navgachia recently witnessed a rare marriage ceremony. A groom who is 3-feet tall (36 inches) has tied the knot with a 2.8-feet tall (34 inches) bride.

Mamta Kumari (24), daughter of Kishori Mandal and resident of Abhiya Bazar of Navagachia married Munna Bharti (26), son of Bindeshwari Mandal, a resident of Masaru on Monday.

Mamta and Munna's marriage was no less than that of a celebrity's as hundreds of people attended the wedding ceremony to catch a glimpse of the bride and groom.

According to the family, curious wedding crashers made it the most talked-about affair in the town and took selfies with the couple. People present at the ceremony termed it a "match made in heaven".