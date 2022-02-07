Queen Elizabeth’s dog Candy steals the show after gate-crashing her Platinum Jubilee event

Though Queen Elizabeth II has spent most of the Covid-19 days in a safe bubble inside Buckingham Palace, she stepped out for a photo op during the Platinum Jubilee ceremony, celebrating the 70th anniversary of her ascent to the throne.

While she looked over the memoirs and jubilee cards during the ceremony, she was joined by one of her furry friends! To her surprise, Queen Elizabeth saw her beloved dog Candy sitting beside her, wagging her tail with joy, as the queen smiled at her with love.

Candy, who is a cross between a dachshund and a corgi known as a dorgi, stole the show at the Platinum Jubilee ceremony as she gleefully trotted on the carpet while Queen Elizabeth sat inside the Windsor Castle, looking over memorabilia and cards from her loved ones.

As the dorgi lapped at Queen Elizabeth’s feet and inspected a crowd of reporters nearby, Her Majesty was more than happy to let Candy be a part of her special celebrations, as she bent down to pet the happy and excited dog.

As the pooch trotted over to the Oak Room of the castle, Queen Elizabeth waved Candy over to her, and said with a chirp, “And where did you come from?” As she bent down to stroke the dog, she chuckled and said, “I know what you want.”

Candy wagged her tail at Queen Elizabeth while she continued to look over the display of cards strewn in front of her at the table, some from the Platinum Jubilee ceremony while some from the queen’s Golden Jubilee from 2002.

Queen Elizabeth has a fondness for dogs and has owned over 30 corgis throughout her seven-decade reign at the throne. Her dorgi Candy is believed to be around 13 years old, as per reports.