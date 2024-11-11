The slice, still in its original packaging, comes in a small box adorned with a silver emblem of the then Princess Elizabeth.

A 77-year-old piece of wedding cake from the 1947 royal wedding of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip was recently sold for a whopping £2,200 (approximately Rs 2.40 lakh) at an auction. This "extremely rare slice" has been preserved since the couple's marriage on November 20, 1947, though it is no longer fit for eating.

The slice, still in its original packaging, comes in a small box adorned with a silver emblem of the then Princess Elizabeth. Inside the box is an elaborate doily, which has contributed to preserving the cake for more than 70 years. This particular slice was originally given to Marion Polson, a housekeeper at Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, as a gift from Buckingham Palace.

According to the auction house Reeman Dansie, Marion Polson served as the housekeeper at the Palace of Holyroodhouse from 1931 to 1969.

Along with the cake, Polson received a personal letter from Elizabeth, expressing her gratitude for the wedding gift. The typewritten note, signed by the future queen, reads, “We are both enchanted with the dessert service; the different flowers and the beautiful colouring will, I know, be greatly admired by all who see it. This is a present which we shall use constantly, and whenever we do we shall think of the kindness and good wishes for our happiness which it represents.”

According to CNN, the original wedding cake was an impressive nine feet tall and weighed 500 pounds (about 227 kg). It was adorned with the coats of arms from both families and featured intricate sugar sculptures representing the couple's favouriteactivities. The enormous cake served 2,000 slices for the wedding guests, with extra pieces given to charities and organizations. One tier was kept aside for the christening of their first child, Prince Charles.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.