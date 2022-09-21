TV presenter falls asleep after 14 hours coverage on Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Australian TV presenter Allison Langdon (Photo: Instagram)

A TV presenter was spotted falling asleep on camera as she was covering Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London for straight 14 hours. The funeral of the late monarch took place on Monday 19 September with several news channels covering the event.

The 43-year-old presenter was identified as Allison Langdon who is an Australian TV presenter. The image was quickly shared on social media, tagging the presenter in it.

The image shows the presenter apparently asleep with her head resting on a folded jacket. Subsequently, Allison Langdon re-shared the image on her Instagram account alongside the caption, "Hour 14. Everything is fine.” The image has been removed now from her Instagram status.

Kings and queens, world leaders, tearful mourners lining the streets and gathered around screens bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, as Britain's longest-serving monarch was laid to rest in a historic funeral ceremony.

