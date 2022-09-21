Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

TV presenter falls asleep after 14 hours coverage on Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

In a viral image, the Australian TV presenter can be seen asleep with her head resting on a folded jacket.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 06:09 PM IST

TV presenter falls asleep after 14 hours coverage on Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Australian TV presenter Allison Langdon (Photo: Instagram)

A TV presenter was spotted falling asleep on camera as she was covering Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London for straight 14 hours. The funeral of the late monarch took place on Monday 19 September with several news channels covering the event.

The 43-year-old presenter was identified as Allison Langdon who is an Australian TV presenter. The image was quickly shared on social media, tagging the presenter in it.

The image shows the presenter apparently asleep with her head resting on a folded jacket. Subsequently, Allison Langdon re-shared the image on her Instagram account alongside the caption, "Hour 14. Everything is fine.” The image has been removed now from her Instagram status.

Kings and queens, world leaders, tearful mourners lining the streets and gathered around screens bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, as Britain's longest-serving monarch was laid to rest in a historic funeral ceremony.

READ | Viral video: Little girl does adorable dance in front of elephant, watch what it does next

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
LBS Centre Rank list 2022 OUT for Nursing, paramedical courses: Check top nursing colleges as per NIRF ranking here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.