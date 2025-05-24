Mohammad Jueitem, a native of Qatar, recently sparked an online debate after posting a video explaining why he moved to India.

Mohammad Jueitem, a native of Qatar, recently sparked an online debate after posting a video explaining why he moved to India. In the clip, Jeuitem, who identifies himself as an "international entrepreneur", he shared his experience in India and shed light on the contrast he observed between life in the gulf nation and one of the world's most populous and diverse countries.

"I left the richest country in the world to live here in India", said the 17-year-old, further explaining why he decided to leave behind the comfort of living in Qatar. "In our countries, life is comfortable and predictable. But here, everything is different. Everyone is working tirelessly, and comfort doesn't seem to exist," Jueitem said in the clip.

He also praised India's "hustle culture", recollecting how locals spoke passionately about their goals and ambitions and worked more than 10 hours a day to achieve the same. "This is persistence, passion, and discipline. They are not just surviving, they are creating, innovating, and building," he said.

Watch

The video has sparked mixed reaction from viewers. While some praised his content, others criticised him for "degrading" India.

"Or maybe left the richest country to defame another country for no reason", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "this content was made to degrade India, not everywhere everything is same in the country."

A third joined, "Oh, so you left your ‘rich and comfortable life’ to move to India for business, and now you’re filming trash like it’s some shocking revelation? Bro, focus. You came here to make money not a documentary. And let’s not pretend Palestine is some spotless paradise either. Your homeland’s literally fighting for basic survival, yet you’ve got the nerve to mock a country that actually gave you a chance to live, work, and grow? You don’t look brave or smart you look like a guest trash-talking the host while still eating from the plate. India didn’t ask you to come, and it sure doesn’t need your bitter travel vlogs. Either build quietly or bounce no one’s begging you to stay."