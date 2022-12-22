SHOCKING! Qatar Airways stops woman from boarding flight for being 'overweight' | Photo: Instagram/@juliananehme

A Brazilian influencer and model was reportedly denied a board seat by Qatar Airways because of her size. After this incident, Brazilian judge ordered Qatar Airways to pay for her psychotherapy sessions. In her Instagram post that went viral last month, 38-year-old Influencer Juliana Nehme revealed to her 1,68,000 followers that she was denied boarding her flight from Beirut to Doha on November 22 for being "too fat."

She added that she was denied a refund for the $947 she had paid for an economy seat and was instead required to pay $3,000 for a first-class ticket in order to fit in the section's bigger seats. In the viral video, she can be heard saying in her native language, "My right to travel is being denied by them... Help! They won't let me board because I'm fat." The influencer ultimately stayed in Lebanon with her mother as her sister and nephew went back to their home country.

She also said to her followers: "What a terrible shame it is that a company like Qatar would permit such human discrimination! I'm fat, but I'm just like everyone else!"

Judge Renata Martins de Carvalho asserted in her favour on December 20 and mandated that Qatar Airways pay for her counselling in order to help her deal with the stress the event caused, News.com.au reported. The court allowed that the course of treatment include "weekly therapy sessions" that would cost about 400 reais (Rs 6,389) each for at least a year, for a total of 19,200 reais (Rs 3,07,018).

The judge stated that the directive was "a reasonable and proportionate step to ensure that the traumatic and stressful event is handle" by the influencer and model.

While reacting to this incident Qatar Airways also made a statement which reads,"Qatar Airways treats all passengers with respect and dignity and in line with industry practices and similar to most airlines. Anyone who impedes upon the space of a fellow traveller and cannot secure their seatbelt or lower their armrests may be required to purchase an additional seat both as a safety precaution and for the comfort and safety of all passengers."

Qatar also claimed that the Juliana was extremely rude and argumentative to the check-in staff at Beirut Airport when one of her travelling companions failed to present the necessary PCR documentation for entry into Brazil. Because of this, airport security was asked to step in because both employees and visitors were very alarmed by her actions.

