Qantas is set to transform global aviation with its ambitious Project Sunrise, launching nonstop flights between Sydney and London or New York by 2026. With flight times of 19 to 22 hours, these will surpass Singapore Airlines’ 18-hour Singapore-New York route, currently the world’s longest commercial flight.

Project Sunrise promises a unique travel experience, including the rare opportunity to witness two sunrises during one journey. The initiative aims to “overcome the tyranny of distance” by reducing travel times by up to four hours and offering seamless connectivity between Australia and major global cities.

Qantas has teamed up with Airbus to develop specially designed A350 aircraft for these ultra-long-haul routes. These planes will focus on passenger comfort and safety, addressing challenges linked to prolonged air travel. Extensive research has been conducted to ensure an enjoyable experience for travellers during these extended journeys.

Highlighting Australians’ love for direct travel, Qantas CEO Vanessa Hudson said at an event in Los Angeles, “These long flights are a great way for Australians to break out and see the world on the A350.”

Project Sunrise has been in the works since 2017, undergoing rigorous planning and collaboration with aviation leaders like Airbus and Boeing. Despite challenges faced by the industry in recent years, Qantas has remained committed to achieving this historic milestone.

By cutting travel times and connecting Australia directly to key global destinations, Project Sunrise is set to redefine long-haul air travel.