Python swallows entire deer within seconds, hair-raising viral video shocks internet

New Delhi: Pythons are among the world’s most dangerous reptiles, some even fatal enough to kill the victim on spot. Their deadly attack can take seconds to kill the strongest predators, leave alone the humans. Even thinking about pythons can give people goosebumps. And if you get squeamish easily by seeing a sight of a python? Then you should probably skip watching the upcoming clip. Shared on Instagram, the video shows the reptile swiftly swallowing deer within seconds. Don't believe us? Watch the clip by yourself:

The video opens with the python opening its mouth wide and gulping an entire deer within a mere of few seconds. A man can also be seen tapping the python's body without fear. We are sure that this hair-raising viral video will give you goosebumps for sure.

Since being posted last week, the video has amassed over 500k views online and numerous reactions. Netizens were obviously stunned and surprised after watching the shocking clip. While some were delighted, others expressed that they are scared. Users took to the comment section to share their opinions.

“I am afraid and I really hate snakes,” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh hell na. It is like my biggest nightmare, What i have seen.. can't even imagine this” commented another. “That looks so scary omg absolute goosebumps” expressed a third.

What are your views on the video?