'Pyar ho toh aisa ho': Viral video of frogs cuddling in rain melts hearts online

The clip is so adorably cute that we're sure you'll watch it over and over.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

New Delhi: A video of two frogs cuddling in the rain is making the rounds on the internet, and we're sure it's the cutest clip we've seen in a long time. Gabriele Corno shared the 10-second video on Twitter, where it has received over 209,000 views. The clip is so adorably cute that we're sure you'll watch it over and over.

The video begins with two frogs cuddling in the rain. After watching the video, we're sure you'll find yourself saying aww because it's too cute to handle. Gabriele Corno captioned the video "Together in the Rain" on Twitter.

The internet is overjoyed after watching the video, which has received over 209,000 views and 25,000 likes. Netizens expressed their heartfelt reactions in the comments section. 

Take a look here:

"Remember to look after each other, Everyone, take care." one user said. "Awww, using a flower as an umbrella, so damn beautiful," said another.A third user stated, "I could watch it all day because it is so cute."

