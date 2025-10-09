PVR INOX lets audiences eat, relax, watch movies all in one place, introduces India’s first dine-in cinema in this city, not Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, it is...

PVR INOX has launched India’s first dine-in cinema at M5 ECity Mall, Bengaluru, letting moviegoers enjoy chef-prepared meals while watching films, along with state-of-the-art sound and 4K Laser projection.

Bengaluru: PVR INOX has introduced what it calls India’s first ‘dine-in cinema’ at M5 ECity Mall, promising a unique entertainment experience that combines blockbuster films with gourmet dining. The concept aims to transform traditional movie-going into a complete lifestyle experience, allowing audiences to enjoy chef-prepared meals in their seats, even without purchasing a movie ticket.

The multiplex describes the new format as a 'first-of-its-kind' approach where cinema meets lifestyle, giving patrons the option to savor a wide range of dishes while watching a film. From pizzas and burgers to stir-fried dishes, steamed delicacies, hotdogs, and local specialties, the dine-in offerings are designed to complement the cinematic experience. The menu is curated across multiple food concepts, including Crosta, Cine Café, Dine-In, Steamestry, Wokstar, In-Between, Frytopia, Dogfather, and Local Street, ensuring there’s something for every palate.

At the launch, PVR INOX Managing Director Ajay Bijli emphasised the company’s vision: 'With our new multiplex at M5 ECity Mall, we are redefining what cinema can be. From India’s first dine-in auditorium restaurant to immersive technology and curated culinary experiences, this property brings everything our guests love under one roof.'

The theatre is equipped with state-of-the-art cinema technology, including Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Dolby 7.1 surround sound, and 4K Laser projection across all auditoriums. The Big Pix auditorium takes the experience a step further with 4K Laser projection combined with RealD 3D, delivering crystal-clear visuals on a grand scale.

PVR INOX’s new dine-in cinema concept promises a complete evening of entertainment, comfort, and culinary indulgence, offering Bengaluru moviegoers a novel way to watch films while enjoying high-quality dining, all in a single luxurious setting.