After an extremely successful first session in Bhopal, PVR INOX is now looking forward to hosting more PrashantAdvait Foundation events all over the country.

PVR INOX Limited, India’s largest and most premium cinema exhibitor has joined hands with PrashantAdvait Foundation to host live sessions with Acharya Prashant, the world’s most followed spiritual voice.

The one-of-a-kind event, which is a part of PVR Inox’s Alternate Content in Cinemas initiative, opens audiences up to an intellectually and spiritually stimulating conversation with the national bestselling author in one of the most immersive spaces imaginable, a cinema hall. Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy, PVR INOX Limited explains:

“Our cinemas have always been places where stories come alive, and with Alternate Content, we’re now bringing voices that awaken something deeper within. This is cinema reimagined as a catalyst for reflection.”

By partnering with PVR INOX Limited, PrashantAdvait Foundation is aiming for Acharya Prashant’s teachings to reach diverse audiences. The immersive theatre experience will definitely make for more memorable and remarkable experiences. While on the surface it may seem like they’re just hosting live sessions, in reality PVR INOX is looking to do much more. Kamal Gianchandani says it best: “With Acharya Prashant, we’re not just hosting a session, we’re creating a space for stillness, insight, and inner transformation.”

For PrashantAdvait Foundation, this alliance is another step forward in their plan to make spirituality accessible to the masses. The work of PrashantAdvait Foundation stretches from running the world’s largest Gita teaching program to revitalizing the reading culture in India, along with initiatives focused on women empowerment and animal welfare. With over 80 million social media subscribers, 8 billion views on social media and a high demand for the 160+ books they’ve published, the PrashantAdvait Foundation’s popularity and relevance of their teachings to modern-day life is only growing.

The first of these sessions were conducted in PVR Aura Mall, Bhopal on 20th April. It was an astounding success with no seat in the cinema hall left empty. The session was a welcome break from the noise of the outside world attracting an inclusive cross-section of seekers, from Gen Z to seasoned seekers. An evening of inner transformation where Bhopal’s silver screen exchanged fiction for Truth.

