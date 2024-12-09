Their wedding-related events will reportedly begin on December 20. The reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24.

PV Sindhu, an Indian badminton star, is set to tie the knot with Venkata Datta Sai on December 22. Before this, the couple has started inviting celebs, ministers and others. The duo recently visited Sachin Tendulkar’s house to invite him to their wedding. Later, the Master Blaster shared a post on social media with Sindhu and her fiance while holding the invitation card. Their wedding-related events will begin on December 20. The reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24.

“In badminton, the score always starts with ‘love’, and your beautiful journey with Venkata Datta Sai ensures it continues with ‘love’ forever! Thank you for personally inviting us to be a part of your big day. Wishing you both a lifetime of smashing memories & endless rallies of joy!" Tendulkar posted on X. Check the post here:

In badminton, the score always starts with 'love', & your beautiful journey with Venkata Datta Sai ensures it continues with 'love' forever!

Thank you for personally inviting us to be a part of your big day. Wishing you both a lifetime of smashing memories & endless rallies…

The duo also invited Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Kiren Rijiju. The ministers also shared posts with the meeting the couple. "I'm totally delighted to receive very pleasant invitation for a special occasion! My best wishes to India's proud Badminton star PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai for the most special day and for the life ahead!" Rijiju tweeted on Monday.

I'm totally delighted to receive very pleasant invitation for a special occasion! My best wishes to India's proud Badminton star @Pvsindhu1 and Venkata Datta Sai for the most special day and for the life ahead!

Union minister Reddy wrote, "Glad to have met India’s badminton icon, Padma Awardee, Ms. PV Sindhu who called on me in New Delhi today. Wishing her continued success and many more achievements in her illustrious career!"

Glad to have met India's badminton icon, Padma Awardee, Ms. PV Sindhu who called on me in New Delhi today.



Wishing her continued success and many more achievements in her illustrious career!

Venkata is an executive director at Posidex Technologies, a Hyderabad-based deep-tech enterprise specialising in customer intelligence and data management.

