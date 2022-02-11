'Pushpa: The Rise' fever: WATCH Internet sensation Ranu Mondol recreate Allu Arjun's 'Srivalli' hook step

Remember Internet sensation Ranu Mondal, who became famous when filmed crooning the 1972 song "Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma" at West Bengal's Ranaghat railway station? Well, another video of her's has now surfaced where is recreating the viral hook step of Allu Arjun's "Srivalli" from "Pushpa: The Rise", well at least trying to.

In the video, Ranu Mondal, who had become an overnight Internet sensation, is seen holding a stick trying to copy Allu Arjun's hook step, but kind of fails.

The video was shared on YouTube on February 4 and has over 7 lakh views with the caption that reads, ”Ranu mandal in srivalli song.” Watch the video:

Netizens are divided on her effort and the video captioned: "Ranu mandal in srivalli song”, was shared on YouTube on February 4 and has over 7 lakh views.

A netizen commented, "Oo didi tumse na ho payega", while another wrote: "Yeh dance kar rahi hai yah fir majak kar rahi hia pata hi nahi chalta."

Another commented, ”Yeh famous hone ke liye kuchh bhi karegi ranu mandal”

For the initiated, Ranu Mondal even sang a couple of songs for Himesh Reshammiya’s film "Happy Hardy and Heer".