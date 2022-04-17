‘Pushpa, I hate tears’, says netizen seeing IndiGo flight attendant’s viral farewell speech, watch video

Companies that keep good care of hard-working employees are never forgotten. One may forget the kind of work you do or the kind of employee you are, but one would never really forget if you were treated well. A video of an IndiGo flight attendant has gone viral on the internet wherein she is expressing heartfelt gratitude towards the organisation.

The emotional video shared on Instagram by singer Amrutha Suresh shows the IndiGo flight attendant crying while delivering a speech using the in-flight microphone on her last day of work.

While addressing the passengers and other crew members, the flight attendant said, “I never thought this day would come. It’s like a piece of my heart… I don’t know what to say.”

Also, WATCH: 20-year-old man admitted to ICU due to rare lung injury from masturbation

Showering endless praises for her employer, the girl says, “This company has given me everything, it’s an amazing organisation to work with. It’s the best… they take care of every employee, especially we girls. They pamper us so much.”

“I don’t want to go but I have to go,” said the attendant, who many in the comments section identified as Surabhi Nair.

Identified as Surabhi Nair, the girl further says that she doesn’t want to go but she has to.

After thanking her company, she thanks all the passengers in a heart-warming way. It is moving to see her laughing through her tears while saying, “Thank you everyone. Thank you to each and everyone who flies with us. Because of you we get our salaries on time, or before time - just like our flights.”

Watch viral video here:

The now-viral video has received loving hearts from more than 28,000 people on Instagram. More than 1 lakh Instagram users have seen the girl expressing herself in a beautiful way.

Many people in the comments section have praised her for being a great colleague as well. Some random people have dropped the heart emoji and wished her good luck for future.

One of the commenter’s has referred to Rajesh Khanna’s iconic dialogue from movie Amar Prem. She writes, “Pushpa, I hate tears”. Another one says, “Very emotional. Beautiful lady.”

Were you also moved by this touching farewell speech?