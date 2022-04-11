Pushpa fever takes over exams, Class 10 student's bizarre answer sheet goes viral

Movies are known to have major influence on the minds of young children. We have often seen children copy famous movie dialogues, but have you seen the movie fever on exam answer sheets.

Recently, an answer sheet of a Class 10 student has gone viral on the internet for some bizarre reasons. The now-viral photo shows a West Bengal student filling in the answer sheet with a dialogue from the popular Telugu movie – ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Following the style of the movie’s famous dialogue, the student scribbles, “Pushpa, Pushpa Raj, Apun Likhega Nahi” on his answer sheet.

While the student’s wit is receiving lots of appreciation of social media platforms, the academic stakeholders are concerned. The badass dialogue is being considered as a hilarious answer by a student who doesn’t know what to write in the exam.

As per reports, the Class 10 student has scribbled the whole answer booklet with the same dialogue and didn’t bother to write a single answer.

Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ had taken over the internet soon after its release. From commoners to celebrities, every one hopped on to the trend of making Instagram reels of the movies famous dialogues. One of the most famous dialogue – “Apun jhukega nahi” has resurfaced on the internet in a unique way.

While we laugh at the child’s impressive answer, the move raises serious concerns about the impact of movies on young minds. It is surprising to see how children connect movie dialogues to real-life things with such ease.