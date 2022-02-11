'Pushpa' fever! Surat shop sells sarees featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna

South star Allu Arjun's latest film with Rashmika Mandanna, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is a hit among people and it is winning a lot of praise from people across age groups. The best part of the film is its catchy dialogues and the songs that have gone viral on social media since the film was released.

While the internet is filled with Arjun’s dialogues, designers might now be filled with ‘Pushpa’ inspired clothing. A designer in Surat, Gujarat has made sarees printed with the film’s posters.

Here's the 'Pushpa' saree:

Surat’s cloth market is well known for selling a variety of garments but this creation by a shop called Charanjeet Creation has taken the market’s popularity to another level. The idea of creating sarees using Pushpa’s posters was introduced by owner Charanpal Singh.

After making few samples of the printed sarees, the owner shared the pictures on many social media accounts. People liked the product so much that the shop owner got huge demands from textile merchants across the country.

As shared by Charanpal Singh, people from major states, including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Chattisgarh are ordering his ‘Pushpa’ sarees.

Earlier, the same cloth market in Surat sold sarees with 3-D prints of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s faces.