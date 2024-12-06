Screening of Pushpa 2 disrupted in Mumbai due to substance spray causing discomfort. On the other hand, the Hyderabad premiere of the film sees tragic stampede incident.

Mumbai Police are investigating a disturbing incident that occurred during the screening of the much-anticipated movie Pushpa 2: The Rule at Galaxy Theatre in Bandra. The movie, which has drawn massive crowds across India, faced an unexpected disruption post-interval. Reports suggest that an unidentified individual sprayed a substance inside the theatre, leading to coughing, throat irritation, and vomiting among several audience members.

According to Deen Dayal, one of the moviegoers, the situation became alarming shortly after the interval. “We went back inside the theatre after the break and started coughing. It seemed like someone had sprayed something in the air. The screening was paused for about 10 minutes as people began to feel unwell,” he explained.

Another viewer, Ramzan, recounted his experience: “As soon as the movie resumed, many of us experienced severe throat irritation. We rushed to the bathroom to vomit, and the smell lingered for 10-15 minutes before it finally faded when the doors were opened. The police arrived promptly and began checking everyone in the theatre.”

The screening resumed after the situation was brought under control. However, Mumbai Police have launched a thorough investigation to identify the individual responsible for the act and ensure the safety of moviegoers.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre witnessed another tragic incident. Fans gathered in large numbers to watch the film starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The overwhelming crowd caused a stampede, leading to the death of a woman and injuries to a child.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) stated that a case has been registered at Chikkadpally Police Station under relevant sections of the law. Authorities assured that stringent action will be taken against those responsible for the chaos.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, continues to captivate audiences, despite these unsettling events.