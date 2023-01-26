Pure talent: Artist draws Taj Mahal from monument's spelling, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: When it comes to videos showcasing the incredible talent of aspiring artists, the internet is a gold mine. Their work of art not only makes people's jaws drop, but it also surprises them with its concept. Now, an artist's incredible creation has gone viral online and wowed people. The artist in the video draws a sketch of the Taj Mahal based on the monument's spelling. The artist in the clip is identified as Akdev and the video is shared on his official Instagram account which has amassed a whopping 33 million views.

The video begins with a blackboard that has the word Taj Mahal written on it. The artist then draws the monument with white chalk. And the process is extremely captivating to watch.

The video has received over 33 million views, and the number is still growing. While some commented on how difficult the art was to create, others were wowed by the precision of the final result.

"Kya skill hai," an Instagram user commented. "Excellent," another said. “Wow. Marvelous drawing. "Your thinking is extremely good," said a third. "Pretty damn" came in fourth. What do you think of the viral video?