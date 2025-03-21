With his indomitable legacy in cricket, MS Dhoni, aka Mahi possesses an undying popularity among his admirers. It is because of his craze that fans have come up with a nickname for him - 'Thala', meaning leader.

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has ruled billions of hearts with his incredible captaincy skills. With his indomitable legacy in cricket, MS Dhoni, aka Mahi possesses an undying popularity among his admirers. It is because of his craze that fans have come up with a nickname for him - 'Thala', meaning leader.

Although the cricketer has taken a sanyas from the international cricket, fans are often keen to get glimpses of him. Well, we have a surprise for you. In a viral video, rapidly being circulated online, MS Dhoni is seen heaping praises on his wife Sakshi.

At what appeared to be public event, a singer, alongside Dhoni, was captured singing popular romantic song 'Aaj Din Chadheya'. The cricketer was also seen singing the song, adoring his wife Sakshi. A few moments later, he pulled Sakshi towards him and kept his hand on her shoulders, leaving her blushing.

"Awwww Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a pure husband goal", the video was captioned.

The cricketer was seen in a gorgeous black sherwani, with golden prints. Sakshi, on the other hand, was seen wearing an Anarkali suit. Dhoni's lovely gesture towards his wife is winning hearts online, leaving netizens captivated.

Dhoni and Sakshi tied the knot on July 4, 2010 in a hush-hush affair in Uttarakhand. The couple embraced parenthood in 2015, welcoming their baby girl Ziva.