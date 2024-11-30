A little girl's beautiful dance on the popular 'Chuttamalle' song is going viral online, leaving netizens spellbound.

The viral clip was shared on Instagram by Barkat Arora, who is quite a famous personality on Instagram, known for her inestimable dance skills.

Dressed in light blue long skirt paired with a lovely crop top, Arora was seen perfectly imitating the steps of the song from the film 'Devara'.

"Chuttamalle 2.0 @barkat.arora", the video was captioned. On top of the beautiful dance, her expressions were cherry on the cake. Accompanying her was a girl dressed in elegant black attire.

Here's how netizens reacted

The clip has garnered over one million views, with users heaping praise on the dance.

"Pure beauty and talent", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "Flawless".

A third joined, "You nailed it my princess".