YouTuber Purav Jha, known for his talent in mimicking celebrities and influencers, has alleged that he was forced to take a two-month hiatus from X (formerly Twitter) due to disturbing threats from fans of fellow YouTuber Elvish Yadav.

Purav Jha’s claims

Purav revealed in an interview that the controversy began when Elvish Yadav’s fans urged him to mimic the YouTuber’s acting. In response, Purav, also known as the "Human AI of India," posted an Instagram story stating that he is not Elvish Yadav. However, this triggered massive trolling and online hate from Elvish’s supporters.

Sharing his experience, Purav said, “I was trolled a lot. Elvish’s fans are highly active on Twitter, so I decided to uninstall the app. I used to focus on negative things, but if you want to progress in life, you need to ignore them. My Twitter notifications were flooded with threats, so I simply deleted the app.”

He added that after reinstalling X two months later, the trolling had significantly reduced. “These things happen. If you want to work, you must learn to ignore them,” he said.

Elvish Yadav’s projects

Elvish Yadav, who won Bigg Boss OTT 2, is currently seen as a gang leader in Roadies XX. The reality show features Rannvijay Singha as the host, alongside gang leaders Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, and Rhea Chakraborty. The show is streaming on MTV and JioCinema.

