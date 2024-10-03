Twitter
'Purani chawl ka old vibes': Mumbai's 1BHK flat baffles netizens for its rent, it costs Rs...

The viral 1BHK apartment left netizens raise concerns around its description and hefty rent.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 02:55 PM IST

'Purani chawl ka old vibes': Mumbai's 1BHK flat baffles netizens for its rent, it costs Rs...
Mumbai struggles to house its 1.24 crore residents owing to severe space crunch. As a result, there has been a recurrent surge in housing rents, making it difficult for city dwellers to find flats at affordable rates. Amid this, a video featuring a one-bedroom apartment ad has bewildered the internet. 

The 1BHK flat in question is located in Mataunga and features a small living room, a compact bedroom and a kitchen. A small staircase leads up from the living room to a loft in a relatively small-sized apartment. The now-deleted video was posted on Instagram with the caption that read, “Old vibe 1BHK on rent only 45K.” 

The video left netizens questioning the description and rent of the apartment. Some felt the price was too high for the apartment which they described as “chawl” ( A single room accommodation). A social media user reacted, “Purani chawl ko old school/old vibes bolkar 45k rent pr de rhe capitalism has commodified poverty to a next level (Advertising an old chawl as old vibes, and then putting it on rent for Rs 45,000. Capitalism has commodified poverty to the next level). Another user fumed at the advertiser saying, “Don’t you feel ashamed asking for 45K?” 

 

Take a look at the apartment here:

 BWEJFBAEWJFAWEF

 

Earlier a video caught the internet’s attention for similar reasons. A user named Utkarsh Gupta had posted an interesting image of Pali Hill’s luxury two-bedroom apartment. The apartment had a weird setup where a washing machine was installed above the toilet, highlighting the Maximum City’s space crunch issue. “Only in Mumbai, you can front-load your washing machine while top-loading your commode. At an affordable price of 1.35L per month!” the user captioned the photo. Not only the unconventional setup but the rental price of Rs 1.35 lakh per month became the topic of concern for the netizens.

EBFAJEFBWEJF

 

 

 
