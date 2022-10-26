Search icon
Puppy pushes stool towards grandma to sit, viral video leaves netizens emotional

The video, shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden, shows an elderly woman tending to her garden.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 06:30 PM IST

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: The bond between humans and their pets is a sight to behold at any age. That is exactly what can be seen in this video, which features an adorable little puppy and a grandma. This video was shared on Twitter and has since gone viral due to how sweet their bond is, which doesn't even require words to express. We are sure that the sweet clip will make you gush hard.

The video, shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden, shows an elderly woman tending to her garden. A tiny puppy can be seen nearby. As the video progresses, the puppy pushes a small stool towards the woman as she searches for a suitable platform to sit on. "Dogs are the best," according to the caption on this video. It is accompanied by a smiling face emoji.

The adorable clip, needless to mention went viral for obvious reasons. Netizens took to the comment section to share their views and opinions. “This is so so sweet and adorable!” wrote a Twitter user. “Oh my God! what a sweetie! So intelligent! i really loved the clip” wrote another. “I can watch this clip again and again sweetest of all,” shared a third.

