Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Puppy imitates bunny in THIS adorable viral video, Internet hearts it

In the now-viral video, a bunny can be seen hopping in front of a puppy.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 09:28 AM IST

Puppy imitates bunny in THIS adorable viral video, Internet hearts it
Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Friendship knows no species, creed, or language barriers, and a video of a puppy and a rabbit playing together has gone viral on the Internet. The cute video has over 6 million views. It was shared by a Twitter account named Buitengebieden.  Social media users are going gaga over this viral video featuring the puppy and a bunny.

In the now-viral video,  a bunny can be seen hopping in front of a puppy. When the little dog sees the bunny hop, he begins to imitate it. "Puppy thinks he’s a bunny." reads the video caption. 

Needless to mention, the clip went viral for obvious reasons and netizens were delighted to see this adorable video.   “ Haha.. that is adorable... Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery. Wonder if the bunny appreciates it (sic),” read a comment. “Haha.. that is adorable Those of us who have boxers know all about the boxer bounce. Don’t ignore me, I am a bunny as you(sic),” another comment read. Some netizens also shared cute animal videos in the comments section.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Skincare: get a healthy and glowing skin at home
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Top 5 impactful players who will miss the tournament due to injury
2022 Range Rover launched in India, check the images of the luxury SUV
In Pics: 20 quadrillion ants live on Earth, some amazing facts you might not have known
Diwali 2022: Here are 5 financial gift ideas to give to your family, friends this festive season
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 488 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.