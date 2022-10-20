Puppy imitates bunny in THIS adorable viral video, Internet hearts it

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Friendship knows no species, creed, or language barriers, and a video of a puppy and a rabbit playing together has gone viral on the Internet. The cute video has over 6 million views. It was shared by a Twitter account named Buitengebieden. Social media users are going gaga over this viral video featuring the puppy and a bunny.

In the now-viral video, a bunny can be seen hopping in front of a puppy. When the little dog sees the bunny hop, he begins to imitate it. "Puppy thinks he’s a bunny." reads the video caption.

Needless to mention, the clip went viral for obvious reasons and netizens were delighted to see this adorable video. “ Haha.. that is adorable... Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery. Wonder if the bunny appreciates it (sic),” read a comment. “Haha.. that is adorable Those of us who have boxers know all about the boxer bounce. Don’t ignore me, I am a bunny as you(sic),” another comment read. Some netizens also shared cute animal videos in the comments section.