A little girl's adorable dance on a beautiful Rajasthani song is being circulated online, leaving netizens spellbound.

What captured the attention of netizens was there was a glimpse of the Punjabi Bhangra in the performance, adding a touch of uniqueness to the dance.

The viral clip was shared on Instagram by Barkat Arora, who is quite a popular social media personality, known for her unmatched dance skills.

Dressed in traditional attire, Arora was seen grroving to Rajasthani song 'Chaudhary', with her coach matching her steps in the background. "तू चंदा में थारी चाँदनी Punjabi tadka to this #rajasthani folk dance", the clip was captioned.

Here's how netizens reacted

Netizens cannot stop gushing over this wonderful dance.

"Mashallahhh", an user wrote praising the little girl.

"These expressions are like cherry on top", another user wrote.

A third joined, "She killed me with her expressions".