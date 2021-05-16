Punjab cop suspended for stealing eggs, video goes viral

A video of a cop of Punjab police gone viral on social media in which he could be seen stealing eggs from an unattended cart on a busy road. The incident happened in Fatehgarh Sahib town, about 40 kilometers from Chandigarh. The head constable has been identified as Pritpal Singh, was recorded while putting eggs inside his uniform’s pocket. The department suspended the head constable after the video surfaced.

Punjab Police tweeted, “A video went viral wherein HC Pritpal Singh from @FatehgarhsahibP is caught by a camera for stealing eggs from a cart while the rehdi-owner is away and putting them in his uniform pants. He is suspended & Departmental Enquiry is opened against him.”

A video went viral wherein HC Pritpal Singh from @FatehgarhsahibP is caught by a camera for stealing eggs from a cart while the rehdi-owner is away and putting them in his uniform pants. He is suspended & Departmental Enquiry is opened against him. pic.twitter.com/QUb6o1Ti3I — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) May 15, 2021

Head Constable could be seen clearly picking the eggs from the cart and keeping them inside his pocket. He quickly left the place as the owner returned to the cart.

A person standing on the side of the road recorded this incident on his smartphone. The video went viral and reached the Punjab Police and the police suspended Pritpal and ordered an inquiry.