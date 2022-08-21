Search icon
Video: Punjab farmer moves his 2-storey house to make way for highway

Punjab: He built his house by spending around Rs 1.5 crore on his field in Sangrur. The house has been moved by 250 feet as of now.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 02:46 PM IST

Screengrab from video tweeted by ANI.

A farmer in Punjab is moving his 2-storey house 500 feet away from its current location to make way for an expressway construction.

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi, who belongs to Sangrur, chose to move the house despite the compensation offered to him for the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway.

He built his house by spending around Rs 1.5 crore on his field in Roshanwala village in Sangrur. The house has been moved by 250 feet as of now.

“I am shifting this house as it was coming in the way of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway. I was offered compensation but didn't want to build another house. I have spent around Rs 1.5 Crore to build it. Right now it's been moved by 250 feet,” Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi said.

The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway is being constructed under the Centre's Bharatmala project.

CBI issues look out notice against Manish Sisodia amid Delhi liquor policy probe
