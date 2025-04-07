Kerala firm faces backlash after a viral video shows employees being forced into humiliating punishments, prompting official probe.

A disturbing video from Kerala has gone viral on social media, showing employees of a private marketing firm being subjected to shocking and degrading punishments. The video shows underperforming staff members being forced to crawl on the floor like dogs, lick coins off the ground, and even wear a leather belt around their neck like a collar. One clip even shows two men stripped half-naked in a room full of other employees.

These punishments, as reported by local news channels, were allegedly part of a routine at the company for employees who failed to meet their work targets. Several former workers claimed that such humiliating tasks were enforced by the management on a regular basis to push employees to perform better.

As the video circulated widely online, netizens were left furious and heartbroken. Many expressed disbelief, calling it a disgrace and a threat to basic human dignity. Some assumed it was staged for Instagram or social media clout, while others questioned if this truly represented the future of work culture in India. Comments like “Slavery never got abolished, it just increased and became legal” and “Shut down the company for at least a year” reflect the public’s anger. Another viewer said, “Even daily wage labourers have more dignity than this.”

Modern day slavery



Employees at Hindustan Power Links claim they are punished for missing sales targets..allege they were forced to crawl, lick spit & bark like dogs



They earn just Rs 6000 to Rs 8000 a month. Kerala govt orders probe pic.twitter.com/su37r32qJR April 5, 2025

Police Say the Viral Video Is ‘Deceptive’

However, according to a report by News18, Kerala Police say that the viral video is misleading. They revealed that the footage was shot nearly four months ago by a former manager who had a personal grudge against the company’s owner. The police claim he tricked new trainees into performing these humiliating acts and filmed them without consent. That manager no longer works at the firm.

Labour Department Takes Action

Despite the police statement, Kerala’s Labour Department has taken the matter seriously. Labour Minister V Sivankutty called the allegations “shocking and disturbing.” He has ordered an official probe and directed the district labour officer to investigate and submit a report.

The alleged abuse is said to have happened at a partner unit of the company located in Perumbavoor, while the main firm operates out of Kaloor.

The Minister emphasized that such behavior is unacceptable in Kerala and that necessary action will be taken once the investigation is complete.