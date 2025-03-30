Manasi Dunakhe from Pune transformed her small balcony into a mini jungle with over 500 plants, finding calm and joy through gardening, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In the hustle and bustle of urban life, where towering skyscrapers dominate the skyline, nature often feels like a distant memory. For many city dwellers, the only way to reconnect with the outdoors is through houseplants, which become a small but meaningful link to the natural world. Balconies and terraces, often the only available space for greenery in compact apartments, serve as miniature retreats, offering a touch of nature in an otherwise concrete jungle.

In Pune, a techie named Manasi Dunakhe has taken this idea of creating a personal green sanctuary to a whole new level. With over 500 plants, she has transformed her small balcony into a mini jungle, a testament to her dedication and passion for gardening.

Manasi’s journey with plants began in 2018 when she moved into her own house after working as a data scientist in the IT industry for 15 years. Though she had always dreamed of having a garden, her early attempts didn’t go as planned. "The plants I brought home from the nursery looked great at first, but most didn’t survive. It was discouraging. I realized I needed to unlearn and relearn a lot," she recalled.

However, during the COVID-19 lockdown, Manasi’s interest in gardening deepened. With the uncertainty and stress of the pandemic, she turned to plants as a way to cope. "I started studying the basics, understood how soil, drainage, light, and plant needs actually work—and slowly, things started growing," she explained. Gardening, which had once been a hobby, became an important part of her life during those challenging times.

For Manasi, her plants bring a sense of peace and clarity. "Gardening gives me a sense of calm and teaches me patience. It slows me down and gives me something to return to when everything else feels overwhelming," she shared.

Some of her favorite plants include philodendrons, monstera, ferns, lilies, bougainvillea, and mogra, among others. Despite the potential challenge of mosquitoes in an urban apartment, Manasi has found a natural solution. She uses neem oil sprays with Azadirachtin, which help manage plant pests and control mosquito breeding without harsh chemicals.

Manasi believes that anyone can benefit from growing plants, regardless of the size of their living space. "It doesn’t need to be a big garden—even a few pots on a windowsill can bring you joy, calm, and a surprising sense of connection," she concluded. Her story serves as an inspiration for anyone looking to bring a little nature into their lives, no matter where they live.