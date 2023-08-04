Headlines

Watch: NCC cadet gets brutally beaten with face down in muddy water in Thane, video goes viral

Meet IAS Akhila BS, IITian who lost arm in accident, cracked UPSC with rank...

Sliding into Instagram DMs of unknown people to get more difficult, new feature on the way

Suhana Khan slammed for 'colour correction' in lipstick ad, netizens say 'brand could have used her dusky skintone'

Pune: Symbiosis college professor arrested for making ‘objectionable religious remarks’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: NCC cadet gets brutally beaten with face down in muddy water in Thane, video goes viral

Meet IAS Akhila BS, IITian who lost arm in accident, cracked UPSC with rank...

Sliding into Instagram DMs of unknown people to get more difficult, new feature on the way

Highest paid supermodels in the world

Diabetes: 10 benefits of eating fish

7 best films of Vishal Bhardwaj as per IMDb rating

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

Suhana Khan slammed for 'colour correction' in lipstick ad, netizens say 'brand could have used her dusky skintone'

Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone was 'laughing, crying, clapping, whistling' while watching RRKPK

Saiyami Kher reveals she was asked to get lip and nose job done, says it was 'wrong advice to give to 18-year-old'

HomeViral

Viral

Pune: Symbiosis college professor arrested for making ‘objectionable religious remarks’

A video has emerged earlier of Ashok Sopan Dhole, an 18-year-old teacher of Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce making derogatory remarks.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A college teacher was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly making disrespectful comments about Hindu deities, police said.

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), student organisation affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), also staged a protest outside the college seeking action against the teacher. 

A video purportedly showing the teacher, identified as Ashok Dhole, making certain remarks in the classroom had emerged earlier. 

The Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce in the city, where he taught, said it has suspended him. Dr Hrishikesh Soman, the college principal, told PTI that a student shot the video during a class. 

"Later, some members of an outfit approached us with the video and sought action against him. We have suspended him, and this being a government-aided college, the process of initiating inquiry has started," he said. 

Senior inspector V V Hasabnis of Deccan Gymkhana police station said Dhole was arrested under section 295 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code and he will be produced before a court on Friday.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

DNA Verified: Anant Ambani taking legal action against millionaire YouTuber Carryminati? Here’s the truth

Meet the engineer-turned-banker who heads Rs 1,00,000 crore company

What is Russian manicure, latest TikTok trend that is next big nail craze?

Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai found dead in studio; police suspect suicide

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Anand Mahindra's 'this hero is 57' comment on Jawan's song: 'Life is so short...'

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE