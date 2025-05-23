In a remarkable display of interfaith harmony, a Muslim family came to the help of a Hindu family which was at sea after heavy rains disrupted their marriage rituals.

In a remarkable display of interfaith harmony, a Muslim family came to the help of a Hindu family which was at sea after heavy rains disrupted their marriage rituals. As walima' (wedding reception) of a Muslim family was underway in a hall in Wanworie area on Tuesday evening, rains threatened to play spoilsport for a Hindu couple set to tie the knot on the adjacent ground.

Sanskruti Kawade Patil and Narendra Galande Patil were to get married at Alankaran Lawns at 6:56 pm, but suddenly it started pouring. "There was chaos around the venue. Nearby, in the hall, the walima ceremony was going on," said a member of the Galande Patil family. "We requested the Kazi family to allow us to use the hall for some time to perform the saptapadi' ritual," he said.

The Muslim family agreed immediately and vacated the stage. "Even their guests helped us make arrangements for our rituals on stage. The rituals were performed with full respect for each other's traditions," he said. Later, people from both communities enjoyed a joint feast. Maheen and Mohsin Kazi, the newly-wed Muslim couple, shared the stage with Narendra and Sankruti for photographs.

