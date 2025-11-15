Pune man gets emotional as he explains how Sachin Tendulkar’s foundation helped him complete engineering

Vaze explained that he qualified for the assistance due to his CET score and his family's financial difficulties.

A software engineer from Pune has emotionally recounted how Sachin Tendulkar's charitable initiative transformed his academic life. The post, which has garnered attention on X, highlights the impact of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation in helping meritorious students from economically weaker backgrounds.

The Scholarship That Changed Lives

Kshitij Vaze wrote to X, "I don't know if I've told you all this before. But almost half of my college fees were paid for by Sachin Tendulkar's charitable foundation, STF. It's an NGO that supports meritorious applicants from weaker economic backgrounds."

Vaze explained that he qualified for the assistance due to his CET score and his family's financial difficulties. "I qualified because of my CET score, and because I wasn't financially in a position to start my engineering degree. To maintain my scholarship, I had to achieve an 8+ CGPA throughout my degree, and I graduated with an 8.12, which means I received partial support until the end."

He further explained that life began to improve when he started earning during an internship after the sixth semester, which helped him cover his living expenses. Still, he stressed that "if God hadn't helped me," his dreams would have remained out of reach.

Emotional Milestone and Recognition

Vaze explained that he was invited to a felicitation ceremony upon graduating with a first-class distinction. "Today, I've been invited to be honoured for graduating with a first-class distinction and to meet other scholars from the Foundation. I'm sure I'll cry today, friends."

Along with his post, he also uploaded an old letter from the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, dated 2025, detailing the educational assistance he received.

See the post here:

Social Media Reactions

The post on X has been viewed over 24,000 times and received many warm responses. One user wrote, "Congo my friend, and I wish you a bright future." Another wrote, "Congratulations, friend. You did it, and congratulations to Sachin Tendulkar for helping meritorious students achieve their dreams." A third user wrote, "Congratulations, very proud of your achievement. It's truly special to see people from humble backgrounds achieve such things."

More comments followed, with one user writing, "Excuses are not in our blood. Well done brother." Another wrote, "Truly inspiring." The last response read, "Congratulations man. You deserve it for all the hard work you've put in."

