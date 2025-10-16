Pune man calls schools ‘useless’, says homework is too much for kids, internet divided

The increasing pressure on school students is a sensitive and worrying topic.

A Pune man has expressed concern about the excessive pressure of homework and projects on school students, especially at a young age. His social media post about his son working late into the night on a "stupid project" has created a stir online.

A user named Nitin S. Dharmawat described schools as "useless," saying, "It's 12 o'clock at night. An eighth-grade student is still doing some stupid project even after completing his homework."

"The fear is so great that if he doesn't do it, he won't be allowed to participate in his favourite physical education session. He stays up from 12-12:30 every day."



The increasing pressure on school students is a sensitive and worrying topic. Students are often expected to excel academically at the expense of their well-being. This situation can negatively impact their mental and physical health, leading to fatigue, stress, and depression.

Dharmawat wrote in his post, "As a parent, I feel helpless in the face of this rotten system. What I was against, I now have to face for my child." The post has sparked debate online. Some users agree with his views, while others call it "a powerful way to learn."

One user said, "It's the same story across India. These projects are useless and worthless and never serve any purpose in real life. It's a stupid and outdated education system, and no one is willing to reform it. They're wasting the time, energy, and resources of everyone involved with students. It's a waste of precious human life."

"Project work is a powerful way to learn. Projects are always interdisciplinary. They go beyond the core subject and involve research, understanding, gathering information, gathering resources, craftsmanship, artistry, creativity, and finally, reporting and presentation. It has become commonplace to train children to face competition and participate in the race. This way, a large part of talent is wasted, resulting in mediocre adults," another user said.

Another user said, "This is where our children learn the wrong 996 mentality and becoming "yes-men." Stop belittling your teachers and schools for unreasonable demands."

