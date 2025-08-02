Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

President Donald Trump led US State department BACKS Elon Musk's X, slams France's investigations, says, 'free speech...'

Betrayed by her husband, this top actress confessed to having an extra-marital affair: 'I began feeling lonely...'

Who is Sameera Fatima? Nagpur's 'looteri dulhan' arrested for extorting over Rs 5000000 after marrying 8 rich men

Pune Gym Tragedy: 37-year-old man dies after collapsing mid-workout, incident captured on video

Atlee writes emotional 'love letter' to Shah Rukh Khan after he wins National Award for Jawan: 'It’s just my first...'

India denies Donald Trump’s ‘good step’ claim, continues to buy oil from Russia

How much did Vijay Deverakonda charge for Kingdom? Film made for Rs 130 crore, actor also has...

This Saiyaara actor was in Rs 2 crore debt, couldn't even buy chocolates for kids; he is...

This is India's largest airport, with one of Asia's longest runways, not Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, it is in...

Meet Indian-origin richest man in Indonesia, with net worth of Rs 725000000000, brother-in-law of India's famous billionaire, his business is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
President Donald Trump led US State department BACKS Elon Musk's X, slams France's investigations, says, 'free speech...'

President Donald Trump led US State department BACKS Elon Musk's X...

Betrayed by her husband, this top actress confessed to having an extra-marital affair: 'I began feeling lonely...'

Betrayed by her husband, this top actress confessed to having an extra-marital..

Who is Sameera Fatima? Nagpur's 'looteri dulhan' arrested for extorting over Rs 5000000 after marrying 8 rich men

Who is Sameera Fatima? Nagpur's 'looteri dulhan' arrested for extorting over...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree reveals her 5-step DIY remedy for thicker, shinier hair this monsoon

Bhagyashree reveals her 5-step DIY remedy for thicker, shinier hair this monsoon

Before Son of Sardaar 2, here are 7 Bollywood comedies with big star casts that made us laugh hard

Before Son of Sardaar 2, here are 7 Bollywood comedies with big star casts

From Black to Saiyaara: 7 Hindi films that portrayed Alzheimer’s with sensitivity and depth

7 Hindi films that portrayed Alzheimer’s with sensitivity and depth

HomeViral

VIRAL

Pune Gym Tragedy: 37-year-old man dies after collapsing mid-workout, incident captured on video

A 37-year-old man died after he fainted at a gym in Pune’s Chinchwad on Friday morning due to heart problem. He was on a water break when he felt dizzy and fainted. Milind's family history shows many heart disease-related death incidents.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 01:37 PM IST

Pune Gym Tragedy: 37-year-old man dies after collapsing mid-workout, incident captured on video
37-year-old man dies after collapsing mid-workout

TRENDING NOW

Amid the growing concern over heart health among the young people in the country, a 37-year-old man died after he fainted at a gym in Pune’s Chinchwad on Friday morning due to heart problem. Milind Kulkarni had been regularly going to Nitro Gym for the past six months and on early Friday morning while he was performing his routine, the incident took place at 7 am. Milind took a little break from his gym workout during which he felt a little dizzy while he was drinking water. Soon after that he fell on the floor.

When the staff and other gym-goers saw this, they quickly rushed to him to a nearby private hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police officials came at the spot and started investigating after confirming the incident. “A 37-year-old man died suddenly at Nitro Gym in Chinchwad. The incident took place around 7 am. Police have reached the spot. It is believed that Milind died of a heart attack,” Senior police officer, Ankur Bangar, said.

Who was Milind Kulkarni?

Milind Kulkarni was an entrepreneur who lived in Pune with his wife. According to sources close to the family, many members of Milind's family died due to heart disease. Both his father and brother had died due to heart attacks, raising doubts around his death which might be due to this. However, the real reason behind Milind's death is not yet officially confirmed. Police have ordered a post-mortem examination, and doctors are also unable to reveal anything until the results are declared.

The gym management has not given any official statement, but the members which were regular like Milind and maybe met him many times, have shown concerns and sorrow.

Young hearts suffering attacks- a pattern

In the past few years, many cases of fitness enthusiasts of young age in their 20, 30s or early 40s losing lives due to heart attacks or cardiac arrests have alarmed the country and the world. Not only common people but celebrities have suffered this fate. Few among the recent cases are that of actor-model Shefali Jariwala, and Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddarth Shukla.

This trend was very rare a few years ago and its growth now is a cause of major concern, especially among the medical world.

What is causing this?

According to experts, cardiac deaths among young adults are rising due to genetics, lifestyle, and post-COVID issues. Prevention requires screenings, healthy habits, and CPR awareness. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BCCI announces India U19 squad for Australia tour, this CSK star to lead team, Vaibhav Suryavanshi added to...
BCCI announces India U19 squad for Australia tour, this CSK star to lead team, V
71st National Film Awards: Filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh wins Best Arts/Culture Film for Timeless Tamil Nadu
71st National Film Awards: Filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh wins Best Arts/Cultu
Indian traveller gets 5-year Schengen visa in 4 days, internet asks how
Indian traveller gets 5-year Schengen visa in 4 days, internet asks how
IND vs ENG: Big blow to Ben Stokes-led England as star pacer ruled out of Oval Test after..., his name is...
IND vs ENG: Big blow to England as star pacer ruled out of Oval Test due to...
Mukesh Ambani's SUPERHIT Reliance Jio plans under Rs 300: Unlimited calls, 100 SMS, JioCloud, Jio TV and other benefits
Reliance Jio plans under Rs 300: Unlimited calls, 100 SMS, JioCloud, Jio TV
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree reveals her 5-step DIY remedy for thicker, shinier hair this monsoon
Bhagyashree reveals her 5-step DIY remedy for thicker, shinier hair this monsoon
Before Son of Sardaar 2, here are 7 Bollywood comedies with big star casts that made us laugh hard
Before Son of Sardaar 2, here are 7 Bollywood comedies with big star casts
From Black to Saiyaara: 7 Hindi films that portrayed Alzheimer’s with sensitivity and depth
7 Hindi films that portrayed Alzheimer’s with sensitivity and depth
Before Dhadak 2, Triptii Dimri's 5 underrated roles that prove she's always been a star
Before Dhadak 2, Triptii Dimri's 5 underrated roles that prove she's always been
Want to watch national award-winning Hindi films? Here’s where to watch them online
Want to watch national award-winning Hindi films? Here’s where to watch them
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE