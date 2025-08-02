Pune Gym Tragedy: 37-year-old man dies after collapsing mid-workout, incident captured on video

A 37-year-old man died after he fainted at a gym in Pune’s Chinchwad on Friday morning due to heart problem. He was on a water break when he felt dizzy and fainted. Milind's family history shows many heart disease-related death incidents.

Amid the growing concern over heart health among the young people in the country, a 37-year-old man died after he fainted at a gym in Pune’s Chinchwad on Friday morning due to heart problem. Milind Kulkarni had been regularly going to Nitro Gym for the past six months and on early Friday morning while he was performing his routine, the incident took place at 7 am. Milind took a little break from his gym workout during which he felt a little dizzy while he was drinking water. Soon after that he fell on the floor.

When the staff and other gym-goers saw this, they quickly rushed to him to a nearby private hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police officials came at the spot and started investigating after confirming the incident. “A 37-year-old man died suddenly at Nitro Gym in Chinchwad. The incident took place around 7 am. Police have reached the spot. It is believed that Milind died of a heart attack,” Senior police officer, Ankur Bangar, said.

Who was Milind Kulkarni?

Milind Kulkarni was an entrepreneur who lived in Pune with his wife. According to sources close to the family, many members of Milind's family died due to heart disease. Both his father and brother had died due to heart attacks, raising doubts around his death which might be due to this. However, the real reason behind Milind's death is not yet officially confirmed. Police have ordered a post-mortem examination, and doctors are also unable to reveal anything until the results are declared.

The gym management has not given any official statement, but the members which were regular like Milind and maybe met him many times, have shown concerns and sorrow.

Young hearts suffering attacks- a pattern

In the past few years, many cases of fitness enthusiasts of young age in their 20, 30s or early 40s losing lives due to heart attacks or cardiac arrests have alarmed the country and the world. Not only common people but celebrities have suffered this fate. Few among the recent cases are that of actor-model Shefali Jariwala, and Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddarth Shukla.

This trend was very rare a few years ago and its growth now is a cause of major concern, especially among the medical world.

What is causing this?

According to experts, cardiac deaths among young adults are rising due to genetics, lifestyle, and post-COVID issues. Prevention requires screenings, healthy habits, and CPR awareness.