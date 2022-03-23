Pune criminal escapes prison cell in just 5 second – WATCH

We have often heard the news of a prisoner escaping from jail. Although many times the police were successful in catching him again, it is necessary to find out how he had escaped.

A shocking case has come to light in the Pune district of Maharashtra. One of the accused managed to escape from the police station as he was very thin. Yes, something similar was seen at the Chakan Police Station of Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune.

The police were astonished as to how he escaped from the police station despite the prison cell being locked from outside. However, the police caught the accused again and brought him back to the police station.

When the accused was asked by the police how he came out despite the lock outside the prison, he also showed a demo. He came out easily from the bars of the lockup within just 5 seconds and surprised the police.

After this incident, the police become more alert and has also issued an advisory to all police stations. The video of the accused getting out from the bars is now going viral on social media. Everyone was surprised to see the video.