In today's demanding corporate landscape, where tight deadlines and hectic schedules prevail, employees often find themselves seeking leaves from their bosses. However, the mounting pressure has taken a toll on employees, driving them to desperation. While some may resort to making excuses to take time off, the majority remain mindful of the fine line between justification and unethical behaviour.



A Pune-based influencer recently sparked controversy by sharing a video tutorial on how to fake accident scars as a work excuse, dividing the internet. While some viewers found the video amusing, others condemned it for promoting dishonesty and unethical behaviour in the workplace.

Pritam Juzar Kothawala posted a video demonstrating how to create realistic fake scars to feign an accident, humorously warning IT managers not to watch. She clarified that the content was meant for entertainment purposes only. The video, aimed at IT professionals struggling to get leave, quickly went viral.

In response to viewers' requests, Kothawala created a follow-up video showcasing how to refresh the artificial scars to maintain the illusion upon returning to work. She shared her creative solution, saying, "Here's my hack for when your leave is over," and demonstrated how to reapply the makeup to keep the fake scars convincing.

Watch the video here:



Soon after, netizens chimed in the comment section to share their views on her work excuses. A user wrote, “Ohh bhai bade khatarnak log hai.” A second user joked, “Toh 1 month Tak aise daily scar banake jana padhega.” “Makeup toh thik h but medical report ka kya kre,” added another user. However, a section user condemned her attempt at faking wounds. “This is so cheap, unethical, “ commented a user. Another said, “promoting unethical work culture, it is dangerous.”

Meanwhile, Kothawala has an Instagram profile “faridas_makeup_studio”, boasting over 16k followers.