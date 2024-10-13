He selected the ticket because he said he loved “to play the crosswords.” “I play them all,” he said.

In an unexpected turn of events, a man from North Carolina turned his Halloween pumpkin-selling tradition into a significant financial gain by winning a $150,000 (approximately Rs 1.26 crore) lottery prize. Roy Story, the fortunate winner, bought the Xtreme Cashword ticket for $10 (around Rs 835) at the Sun Farms store in Elizabeth City, using money he earned from selling pumpkins from his garden.

During an interaction with UPI news, Story told, I raise a few pumpkins every year and sell them." “Someone gave me $10 for a pumpkin and I used that to buy the ticket.” He selected the ticket because he said he loved “to play the crosswords.” “I play them all,” he said.

Story initially didn't grasp the extent of his winnings. “I didn’t have my glasses on,” he admitted. “I thought it won $1,000 (₹83,500)." Upon realising he had struck the jackpot, he decided to use the entire amount to purchase a new truck.

Roy Story’s lottery win contributes to a series of significant lottery prizes recently distributed nationwide. In a related incident, a woman from Frederick County, Maryland, experienced shock after winning $500,000 (approximately Rs 4 crore) from a Powerball Double Play ticket on September 25. The winner, who remains unidentified, reportedly “couldn’t breathe,” was “hyperventilating,” and was “in shock,” according to the Mirror.

She intends to use her winnings to purchase a new home and save for her children's college education.

The Maryland woman, a dedicated Powerball player since 2021, bought her winning ticket at Wawa on Urbana Pike. The retailer received a $1,000 (Rs 83,500) bonus as a reward for selling the ticket. This ticket is the sixth winning Double Play ticket sold in Maryland this year and represents the largest prize so far.

Meanwhhile, a 62-year-old Jose Duran from West Palm Beach, Florida, won a $3 million (approximately ₹25 crore) Mega Millions jackpot after spending only $3 (₹250) on the ticket. Duran's numbers matched all five white balls in the draw held on April 11, 2023. He bought his winning ticket at Supermercados El Bodegon on Forest Hill Boulevard, which will also receive a $5,000 (around ₹4 lakh) bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.