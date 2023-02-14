Search icon
Pulwama Attack Anniversary: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays homage to martyrs with astonishing artwork

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik shared a stunning piece of sand art that he created as a memorial at Puri Beach in Odisha for the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

India's entire population observes "Black Day" as a way to pay tribute to the victims of the Pulwama Attack on February 14. One of the most significant attacks on Indian security forces to date occurred when 40 brave CRPF soldiers were martyred. As of today, there have been four years since the Pulwama attack, which occurred in 2019. In one of the worst terrorist attacks, a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed his car laden with explosives into a CRPF convoy.

Many internet users have used social media to pay tribute to the braveheart soldiers who perished in the horrifying terrorist attack. Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik used social media to honour the heroes of the Pulwama terror attack on the occasion of the anniversary of the attack.

Pattnaik shared a stunning piece of sand art that he created as a memorial at Puri Beach in Odisha for the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack. The now-viral photo was shared by Pattnaik along with the caption that reads, "Tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama!!'.

 

 

The sand artwork had a text that read, "Salutes our martyrs of Pulwama attack." As many as 40 members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) lost their lives as a result of the Pulwama attack in 2019. In just a few hours after being posted, the post has received over 12,000 views and more than 1100 likes. In the trending post, internet users honoured martyrs. One user wrote, “Thanks for paying tribute to martyrs”. Another commented, “JAI HIND”.

