Man climbs tree to escape COVID-19 vaccine, know what happened next

Many parts of rural India have failed to achieve the COVID-19 vaccination target as people continue to remain hesitant about taking the jab.



A video that recently went viral on social media has highlighted concerns about vaccine hesitancy among the general public. The video shows a middle-aged man climbing a tree to avoid the health care workers who have come to administer him a shot of the Covid-19 vaccination in Puducherry’s Villanur.

The man sits atop a tree despite repeated requests by health care workers to come down and get the jab. The man, ignoring all requests by the health care workers, said, “I will not take the vaccine. You can’t get me”.

Vaccine hesitancy at its peak!



"I will not take the vaccine, you can't get me",says a 40 year old man after climbing a tree @ Puducherry when the health dept. workers insisted him to take the #COVID19 jab.#vaccination#CovidIndia pic.twitter.com/1a8B5MdZb1 — Sanjeevee sadagopan (@sanjusadagopan) December 28, 2021

Instead of supporting the primary healthcare workers in doing their job, the man challenged them to climb up and jab him. Also, he started cutting small branches of the tree to create a heightened sense of drama. Despite rigorous efforts by the health care workers, the man did not come down, and the workers were then forced to leave without vaccinating him.

Even as the Puducherry government tries to touch the 100 per cent vaccinated mark, vaccine hesitancy among people has become a major cause of concern. The healthcare workers are now visiting people’s homes to vaccinate all missed in the previous vaccination drives.

Earlier, a woman from Mettupalayam in Puducherry went viral on social media as she avoided vaccination by appearing to be possessed by goddess Mariamman. While the healthcare worker went there to vaccinate her, she successfully avoided him by turning the vaccination process into a whole drama.

While these videos have made highlights across social media, many cases of vaccine hesitancy remain unrecorded even today. Such cases emphasise that the government will have to devise other means to entice people into taking the jab. There is a dire need to increase awareness about the importance of vaccination and that it won’t have any major life-threatening symptoms. Instead, it could be a life saviour!