Proud moment! India's shahi paneer achieves third rank in ‘world’s best cheese dishes’ list

If there exists is one dish that is present in every local cuisine in India, it is the simple paneer. Almost each state has its own paneer recipe to use with rice, roti, naan, and other dishes. Paneer appears to have piqued the interest of the rest of the world as well. Taste Atlas, a travel and cuisine guide platform, recently published a list of the "50 Best Cheese Dishes in the World." And, you got it, paneer (cottage cheese) is highly featured on the list! In fact, the delectable Shahi Paneer has risen to third place, followed by paneer tikka on the fourth.

As per Taste Atlas's official website, “TasteAtlas is an encyclopaedia of flavours, a world atlas of traditional dishes, local ingredients, and authentic restaurants." They also have "catalogued over 10,000 foods and drinks, and there are dozens of thousands yet to be researched and mapped. The popular ones, as well as the forgotten tastes and aromas of every city, region, and village in the world.”

"These are the 50 best rated cheese dishes in the world! What’s your favorite?" Taste Atlas captioned the post on Instagram.

The post obviously went viral receiving more than 5,000 likes. People from several countries expressed their thoughts on which foods from their countries made the list. Many Indians also expressed their feelings.

Here's how some Instagram users responded to the fact that so many Indian cuisine made the list:

"India with the biggest win!" commented one Instagram user. "Glad to see so many from India," said another. A third posted "India" with loving emojis. What are your thoughts on this update?