Protective elephant herd forms circle to shield young ones from predators, video is viral

Elephant herd forms protective circle, safeguarding young ones from predators in heartwarming and incredible display of unity.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 09:16 AM IST

New Delhi: For generations, elephants have earned a well-deserved reputation for their remarkable vigilance and nurturing nature when safeguarding their offspring. Numerous videos widely shared across the internet serve as compelling evidence of their extraordinary maternal instincts. These awe-inspiring creatures display incredible courage as they fearlessly intervene to rescue their vulnerable calves from the jaws of lurking crocodiles or formidable predators such as majestic big cats.

Recently, Susanta Nanda, an IFS officer, shared a video that further exemplifies this fact. The footage captures a heartwarming scene of an elephant herd promptly springing into action to safeguard their little ones in the face of two lurking predators. Demonstrating their remarkable unity, the elephants quickly form a protective circle, positioning themselves with their backs facing the vulnerable youngsters.

Since its release, the video has garnered over 18k views and a plethora of reactions from viewers. People were astounded by the extraordinary display of unity within the herd, emphasizing that the presence of multiple elephants is enough to intimidate even the most formidable big cat.

One viewer expressed their amazement, saying, "Wow, this video showcases the natural instincts of elephants in full display! It's absolutely astonishing how each elephant instinctively knew its role. The younger ones sought refuge at the center, while the larger ones formed a protective circle!"

Another commenter added, "Is there anything about elephants that could possibly inspire anything other than admiration? Every aspect of their behavior is truly remarkable."

A third user simply commented, "This is so cute," highlighting the undeniable charm and appeal of the heartwarming scene captured in the video.

