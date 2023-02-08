Search icon
Propose Day 2023 memes: Singles flood Twitter with hilarious memes and jokes on Valentine’s Day

Netizens fill social media platforms with hilarious jokes and memes during Valentine's Day week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 08:40 AM IST

Valentine's Week officially started yesterday with Rose Day on February 7, and couples are anxiously anticipating each day of the week's festivities, which will culminate on Valentine's Day on February 14. The second day of the week, Propose Day, which is observed on February 8, is today. It is regarded as a day to propose to your lover or confess your feelings to your crush.

Today, many couples will make romantic proposals to one another. Some people who are single and plan to stay single this time around are generating memes and jokes and posting on different social media platforms. Let’s take a look at those hilarious memes.

 

 

 

 

 

 

