The buyer's son stated the deal was directly done with the owner, which involved no power of attorney.

Almost 20 years after the land was sold in Bengaluru, a legal dispute has arisen. Taking to Reddit, the buyer of the land's son shared that, in 2006, the land was sold by a man whose daughter has now sent a legal notice to them. According to her, she wasn't informed about the sale and didn't give her permission. Although she was an adult at the time, her rights were ignored, and she is now demanding compensation.

The buyer's son stated the deal was directly done with the owner, which involved no power of attorney.

“My father purchased a plot of land in Bengaluru in the year 2006. Now, the seller’s daughter has sent a legal notice to us saying that she hasn’t consented to selling the plot and is demanding compensation fairly. The seller’s son (the lady’s older brother) initially informed us that they are trying to resolve this matter amicably, but then told us to go legally, as they are going legally as well. We have appointed a lawyer to handle this for us," the current owner's son wrote in his Reddit post.

He further explained that the original seller and his son, who resides close to the sold land, had earlier told that they had sold the plot to fund her wedding. Initially, they wanted to solve this issue privately, but later asked them to go to court as they are also planning to do the same. The buyer's son also accuses the seller's son of hinting towards settling the matter by paying his sister some amount.

“For the past two days, the seller’s son has been indirectly asking us to settle the case by paying her some amount to get her signature. Despite telling us that we have gone the legal route, he is telling us to simply settle and get it over with. He also told us that around 2-3 buyers have settled. I have spoken to my lawyer about this, and he is telling us that we can go ahead legally as we have a strong case," he added.

The buyer's son further shared that their father purchased the property in 2006, which comes within the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) limits, and they have been paying all property taxes ever since on time. The deal, which was originally done by the seller, is unwell, so his son is handling the case, who is now pressuring them to settle this matter with his sister.

As soon as the post went viral on Reddit, people started commenting. While most people supported the buyers as they had legal documents, other users said it was unfair to the woman's side.

Also read: As Pakistan nominates US President Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize, internet gets flooded with memes: 'Art of lying...'