'Property rates are...': Netizens shocked after seeing viral post of Rs 3.3 crore under construction 3BHK, not in Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, it is in...

In a recent incident, Bhubaneswar, the capital of the easter state of Odisha, saw its residents shocked over a social media post in which details of a new housing project in Gajapati Nagar were talked about.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 01:20 AM IST

The real estate market in India has been witnessing an increasing rise in property prices, and this trend is not only visible in major metro cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The tier 2 and 3 cities, that is cities with smaller economies, have also been seeing a rapid increase in the prices of real estate, turning middle classes down as they struggle to fulfill their dreams of owning a decent home.

New housing project in Odisha shocks netizens

In a recent incident, Bhubaneswar, the capital of the easter state of Odisha, saw its residents shocked over a social media post in which details of a new housing project in Gajapati Nagar were talked about. The post claimed that a 3BHK apartment in the under-construction project is priced around Rs 3.3 crore, and the price of a 4BHK in the same project starts at Rs 3.5 crore and goes even higher. The post says that the project is new as it has been recently launched and the completion date is set for February 2029.

A user on X, wrote, “A 3BHK in Bhubaneswar costs ₹3.3 Cr!" and added, “Govt must introduce a bill requiring buyers of flats Rs 1 Cr+ to disclose source of funds and tax returns for the last 5 years. For any violations, 10 years’ jail for both the builder and the buyer. This will slash property prices by 50 per cent!”

How did social media react to it?

The post quickly went viral for the shockingly high prices of an under-construction housing project. Netizens filled the comment sections with mixed reactions. A user said, “Property rates are too much inflated in India in all major cities. Builders do all the tactics to inflate the same.” Another said, “Who is buying a 3.3 crore flat in Bhubaneswar? Literally loot and scam.” While a third person added “A must at this point in time.”

A user argued, “This is what I am talking about, even tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India also have flats at the same price pan India. This is true for even UP and Bihar. God only knows who is buying them." 

