Amid reports of bridge collapsing in Bihar during the monsoon season, the recent construction of a small bridge in an open field in Purnia made headlines in the strangest way possible! Upon investigation, it was revealed that the bridge was built by land brokers/property dealers to hike the prices of the nearby land they had stakes in.

Meanwhile, an Instagram influencer named Anil Singh shared details of the incident on his official handle. Sharing a screenshot of the headline, he read out the news. Giggling, he continued, "Log kehte hain 'India is not for beginners', main kehta hoon, 'Bihar is not for India'".

"China aage hoga India se, Bihar se aage nahi ho sakta" (China might be ahead of India, can't be ahead of Bihar), he said.

Watch

Anil Singh's hilarious take to the incident has left netizens guffawing.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Modern problems require modern solutions", an user jokingly wrote.

Another user commented, "Love from Bihar".

A third hilariously posted, "Bihar is not for this galaxy".