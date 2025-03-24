A Zhejiang University professor sparked controversy online after sharing strict partner selection criteria, leading to debates and the university distancing itself from his comments.

A Chinese university professor’s detailed and strict criteria for choosing a romantic partner has sparked heated conversations online. Many people are comparing his demands to ancient royal traditions, where emperors selected consorts with very specific conditions.

The professor, identified as Lou, is 35 years old and works as an associate professor at Zhejiang University’s School of Marxism. According to a report by the South China Morning Post, which cited Chao News, Lou shared his preferences in a matchmaking chat group earlier this month.

In his message, Lou introduced himself as someone who stands 175 cm tall and weighs 70 kg. He holds a doctorate from a top Chinese university and earns more than one million yuan annually (around Rs 1.16 crore). He also mentioned that he enjoys sports and invests in financial markets. Lou proudly added that he is the only child in a wealthy family from Yiwu, Zhejiang.

When describing his ideal partner, Lou’s conditions were quite specific. He said he wants a woman who was born after the year 2000, making her at least ten years younger than him. He prefers her height to be between 165 cm and 171 cm, with a slim figure and good looks. In terms of education, Lou said his future girlfriend should have at least a bachelor's degree from one of nine prestigious Chinese universities.

However, he mentioned that he would also consider women who graduated from internationally top-ranked universities if they had other special qualities. A background in law or medicine would be a bonus, he said. Lou also stated that he might overlook some conditions if the woman was extremely beautiful, from a wealthy family, or exceptionally talented.

After his post went viral, people began debating whether his demands were reasonable or offensive. Some defended him, saying he had the right to be selective because of his own success. Others criticized him, saying he treated relationships like business deals.

Zhejiang University later issued a statement distancing itself from Lou’s comments and confirmed that he had reported the matter to the police.