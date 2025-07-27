Professor’s power-packed ‘Wajle Ki Bara’ dance wins the internet, netizens say ‘Talent at wrong place’, watch viral video

The performance took place during 'Rhapsody 2025', the annual inter-class cultural fest of Jyoti Nivas College Autonomous, where Mandara Gowda is an Assistant Professor.

A college professor from Bengaluru has left students and social media users delighted with her energetic dance performance at the cultural fest of her institution. The video of Assistant Professor Mandara Gowda dancing to the hit Marathi song "Wajle Ki Bara" has gone viral on Instagram.

The spotlight moment

The performance took place during 'Rhapsody 2025', the annual inter-class cultural fest of Jyoti Nivas College Autonomous, where Mandara Gowda is an Assistant Professor. Dressed in a pink saree and a dark pink full-sleeved blouse, she matched the rhythm of the song with her sharp steps and expressive face, making it the highlight of the day.

Social media reaction

The video, shared by the student council on the college's official Instagram page, has been described as the "best thing they've seen all week". The caption read, "POV: Your teacher is also a dancer", and described her act as a "pleasure to watch".

Social media users are cheering her on, earning her a loyal fanbase both on campus and online. The video has gained over 3.2 million views and more than 3 lakh likes and numerous comments.

Taking to the comment section a user wrote, "A dancer is also our teacher...A best talent at wrong place," while another said, "Your expressions are awesome."

"And you proved it that teachers are great," said a third user.

"Awesome super beautiful wow nice," wrote a forth user.

A fifth user comapred her performace with students and said, "a tough competitor for students."

Meanwhile, the song 'Wajle Ki Bara' is from the Marathi film Natarang and remains a favourite for dance performances. Mandara Gowda's performance has clearly showcased her dancing skills, leaving everyone impressed.