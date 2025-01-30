Professor Banerjee claimed that students created the e-invite and planned the cultural program, including the mock wedding skit, as part of the freshers' welcome event.

A video circulating online seemingly depicts a professor exchanging wedding vows with a first-year student in a classroom setting. The professor is adorned in bridal attire, while the student, clad in a green sweatshirt, partakes in simulated wedding rituals. Interestingly, the event appears to have been meticulously planned, with a digital invitation outlining preceding ceremonies, including a haldi ceremony on January 9 and a mehndi and sangeet ceremony on January 14. The occasion is celebrated with cheers, selfies, and the presence of teachers, staff, and students.

The video quickly spread like wildfire, prompting the university to launch an investigation and placing the professor on leave. But what was the video really about? According to Professor, identified as Payal Banerjee, a former head of applied psychology at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (Makaut) in West Bengal, the clip was merely a snippet from a ‘wedding drama’ skit performed during a freshers' welcome event. She alleges that a ‘jealous’ colleague intentionally shared the video out of context to tarnish her reputation, and she is now taking help to take legal action against the person.

Professor Banerjee claimed that students created the e-invite and planned the cultural program, including the mock wedding skit, as part of the freshers' welcome event. She stated that students asked her to participate, and she agreed, with other faculty members aware of and consenting to the program. While some students defend Banerjee, citing the educational value of the skit, senior academics question the appropriateness of the enactment.

Senior academics expressed surprise and concern that Professor Banerjee, a 13-year veteran of teaching applied psychology, participated in a public mock wedding with a first-year student who is underage. They questioned the necessity, especially with exams approaching, and wondered why Banerjee encouraged and participated in the activity.

Meanwhile, Interim Vice-Chancellor Tapas Chakrabarty announced the formation of a five-member inquiry panel, comprising faculty members, to investigate the matter. However, he expressed surprise that a video from a January 16 event had suddenly gone viral on social media 12 days later, on January 28.