'Product with lot of bugs?': Nothing hilariously trolled after smartphone brand drops new teaser

London-based software firm Nothing posted a short video on its official Twitter displaying a black beetle and encouraged its followers to like the tweet if they were interested in learning more about what was on the horizon. Though this tweet managed to generate interest on the internet, there were some users who made this tweet viral for some other reason.

The Nothing 1 smartphone, the company's debut smartphone, received high marks from customers for its transparent design and LED lights. Smartphone users first praised the device, but eventually complained of software 'bugs' and other problems.

Since the teaser was released, many immediately began speculating about what the product may be after seeing the tweet. A Twitter user by the name of Shazzam asked, "A product with lots of bugs?"

One user commented, "I’m anxiously waiting for this bug item reveal."

Another commented, "this tweet is bugging me."

Another commented, "The nothing phone 1 has lots of bugs while watching 4k video and shooting 4k videos."

Another commented, "just me or does the beetle also look like a Loki action figurine from the back"

A few images of the Nothing Ear (2) appeared online at the end of January, drawing some attention to the product. Word on the street has said that the next-gen Ear won't stray too far from its predecessor. In keeping with the Nothing brand's emphasis on transparency, the earbuds allow users to see how the product really functions.

Like this tweet if you want a sneak peek of what's coming next. pic.twitter.com/IcBQRCJNP6 — Nothing (@nothing) March 3, 2023

One of the photographs that was taken seemed to have the microphone relocated closer to its stalk, indicating a little adjustment was made. There are interior parts that have been altered from their original transparent form, as well as those that have not. There is a lack of information outside of the released concept image.