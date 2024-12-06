The viral moment occurred when the participant, during his performance, brought up the absence of prize money on the Pakistani show.

In a hilarious twist that has set social media abuzz, a Pakistani participant roasted the organisers of the newly launched show Talent Got Pakistan for copying Samay Raina’s popular YouTube show, India’s Got Latent. The viral moment occurred when the participant, during his performance, brought up the absence of prize money on the Pakistani show.

As the participant mentioned the lack of any prize for the winner, the judges tried to deflect, saying, "We have not mentioned anything about a prize…did we?" But the quick-witted participant shot back with a savage remark: "Samay ko copy kar rahe ho toh prize money bhi copy kar lete na!" (If you're copying Samay, you should have copied the idea of prize money too!). The remark left the judges speechless, and the show’s lack of prize money became a talking point on social media.

The judge responded with a retort, "India ki economy dekh" (Look at India's economy), but this only intensified the banter. The video clip, shared widely across platforms, quickly went viral, sparking a wave of reactions from netizens.

Many users couldn’t help but comment on the situation, with one writing, "Oh boss, this is epic comedy. Prize is 2kg atta and 1 kg daal..." In a moment of sheer mockery, another user commented, "Pakistani inferiority complex and insecurity towards India is insane. Whatever good thing we do, they try to make a cheap copy immediately. Pakistani being Pakistani."